Thursday, April 26, 2018, 10:58 p.m.

Receiver target Dylan Wright knows Stepp has his back

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:26 p.m.

Justin Stepp

Arkansas receiver target Dylan Wright was a guest on Recruiting Thursday for a second time to update the latest with his recruitment while also discussing his relationship with receivers coach Justin Stepp.

Wright, 6-3, 188, of West Mesquite (Texas) has more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Michigan, LSU and others.

He calls Stepp his guy and believes the assistant coach has his back on and off the field. The ESPN 300 prospect said Stepp wants Arkansas to get his last official visit.

