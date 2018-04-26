Home / Latest News /
Restaurant transitions
Revolution Restaurant in Little Rock's River Market District to close
Chris King has announced via Facebook that he and partner Suzon Awbrey are closing Revolution Restaurant, 300 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock's River Market District, at the end of the month; they're still, as of our deadline, nailing down the exact date.
The adjoining Revolution Room Music Venue will remain open. The post does not disclose the reason for the closure of the restaurant, which opened in May 2006, initially offering Mexican and Cuban cuisine.
King and Awbrey also own and operate the nearby Stickyz Rock 'N' Roll Chicken Shack. The phone number is (501) 823-0090.
