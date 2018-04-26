Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 26, 2018, 3:33 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Restaurant transitions

Revolution Restaurant in Little Rock's River Market District to close

By Eric E. Harrison

This article was published today at 1:54 p.m.

revolution-restaurant-in-little-rocks-river-market-district-is-set-to-close-though-the-connected-music-hall-will-stay-open

PHOTO BY GAVIN LESNICK

Revolution Restaurant in Little Rock's River Market District is set to close, though the connected music hall will stay open.

Chris King has announced via Facebook that he and partner Suzon Awbrey are closing Revolution Restaurant, 300 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock's River Market District, at the end of the month; they're still, as of our deadline, nailing down the exact date.

The adjoining Revolution Room Music Venue will remain open. The post does not disclose the reason for the closure of the restaurant, which opened in May 2006, initially offering Mexican and Cuban cuisine.

King and Awbrey also own and operate the nearby Stickyz Rock 'N' Roll Chicken Shack. The phone number is (501) 823-0090.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Revolution Restaurant in Little Rock's River Market District to close

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online