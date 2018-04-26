BASKETBALL: Central Arkansas Christian's Williams awarded Naismith Trophy

Christyn Williams has added another impressive piece of hardware to her trophy case.

The Central Arkansas Christian 5-11 senior guard received the Naismith Trophy for being named the girls high school basketball player of the year during Wednesday's school assembly.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club has awarded the Naismith Trophy every year since 1987.

"This award goes beyond statistics," said Eric Oberman, the executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club who was in attendance to present the trophy. "This goes to a player who makes her team better, who's coachable and who gives the community a sense of pride. Christyn does all of these things."

The Naismith Trophy follows a long list of awards that Williams has won this year. Williams was also the state and national Gatorade Player of the Year, the MaxPreps Player of the Year, the MVP of the Class 4A state tournament, All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year and the MVP of the McDonald's All-Star Game last month in Atlanta.

Williams led CAC to a 36-1 record and the Class 4A state championship. She averaged 26.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals a game.

-- Tim Cooper