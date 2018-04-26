Tax-vote group fined over late financial files

The Arkansas Ethics Commission reprimanded and fined the group that oversaw a successful Maumelle tax election campaign in March for failing to timely disclose state-required financial reports, according to a public letter released recently by the commission.

The "public letter of caution," issued to Maumelle Vision for the Future and dated April 13, states that the commission fined Maumelle Vision for the Future $100.

The letter states that the commission found that the ballot question committee violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-9-409 by failing to timely file a financial report for December 2017 and Arkansas Code Annotated 7-9-407 by failing to disclose statutorily required information on its financial reports for December and January.

Maumelle Vision for the Future has since filed amended reports with additional information, the letter stated.

The letter was sent to the attention of Alicia Gillen, executive director for the Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce, which managed the Maumelle Vision for the Future campaign.

The Ethics Commission's review stemmed from a complaint by George P. Ritter.

Maumelle voters approved two of three ballot issues in a March 13 special election. The election resulted in a 1 percentage point increase in the Maumelle city sales tax, with one-half percent being permanent and one-half percent being a temporary tax to support bond issues.

Metro on 04/26/2018