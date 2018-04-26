TENNIS: Five UCA Bears honored
By Democrat-Gazette press services
This article was published today at 2:43 a.m.
University of Central Arkansas doubles pairs Amiru Shimoguchi and Chunan Xiang, and QiLi Ma and Rada Manataweewat earned Southland Conference first-team honors, while Hee-Jin Oh earned honorable mention for her singles play.
Shimoguchi and Xiang, who were one of two pairs to earn first-team recognition at the number two doubles spot, led the Southland with seven victories at the twos while going 7-3 against league foes. The pair, which went 11-6 on the year, dropped three games or fewer in five of their 10 league matches.
Ma and Manataweewat are making a repeat appearance on the All-SLC first team after turning in a dominant 8-1 record in league play, tying for the league lead in wins among number-three pairs and leading in win-percentage (.889).
-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services
Sports on 04/26/2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TENNIS: Five UCA Bears honored
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.