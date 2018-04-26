TENNIS: Five UCA Bears honored

University of Central Arkansas doubles pairs Amiru Shimoguchi and Chunan Xiang, and QiLi Ma and Rada Manataweewat earned Southland Conference first-team honors, while Hee-Jin Oh earned honorable mention for her singles play.

Shimoguchi and Xiang, who were one of two pairs to earn first-team recognition at the number two doubles spot, led the Southland with seven victories at the twos while going 7-3 against league foes. The pair, which went 11-6 on the year, dropped three games or fewer in five of their 10 league matches.

Ma and Manataweewat are making a repeat appearance on the All-SLC first team after turning in a dominant 8-1 record in league play, tying for the league lead in wins among number-three pairs and leading in win-percentage (.889).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/26/2018