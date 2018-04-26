Winning sculpture set for dedication

A sculpture will be dedicated at Little Rock's Southwest Community Center today.

Stephen Shachtman's Arkansas A -- winner of the $60,000 commission from the 2017 Public Monument Sculpture Competition -- will be dedicated at 11 a.m. at the center, 6401 W. Baseline Road.

The piece was installed earlier this week.

The 16-foot sculpture is made of cor-ten steel, bronze and slate.

"Shachtman's sculpture captures the varied activities of the Southwest Community Center site. The convergence of these functions is represented by the central sphere which represents the community coming together," a news release about the dedication said.

"The layers of the sandstone in the sphere reflect the variety of people who make up the community," it said. "The steel and bronze portion of the A represents Arkansas."

Metro on 04/26/2018