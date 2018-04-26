Wrong-way crash on I-40 in central Arkansas kills 1

One driver was killed early Thursday and another injured when a Dodge vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 40 in Conway crashed into a Jeep and then a truck, authorities said.

It happened about 1:40 a.m. near the Oak Street exit, which is mile marker 127.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, 67-year-old Donald Mercer of Bourbon, Mo. was driving a 2004 Dodge east in the westbound lanes of the highway.

The Dodge first hit a westbound 2008 Jeep and then collided with a westbound tractor-trailer, the report said.

Mercer suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 34-year-old Geantonio Brister of Little Rock, was listed as being hurt. The report didn't detail the extent of his injuries.

It was said to be raining at the time of the crash, authorities said.

At least 117 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.