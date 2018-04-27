1 killed, 1 injured in rollover wreck with 2 semi-trucks on I-440 in North Little Rock, authorities say

At least one person has died in a rollover wreck on Interstate 440 in North Little Rock on Friday afternoon, the highway's second fatal crash in Pulaski County in less than two days.

North Little Rock Deputy Fire Marshal Dustin Free said crews were called to the area of the Faulkner Lake Road exit about 1:50 p.m. One 18-wheeler traveling west crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck another 18-wheeler, according to authorities at the scene.

One person died at the scene, while another was transported to a local hospital, Free said.

Agencies that responded included the North Little Rock Fire Department, the North Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the Pulaski County coroner, the North Little Rock Emergency Management Office and the city's hazmat team, which cleaned up oil from the trucks' tanks, he said.

Authorities were still on the scene as of 4 p.m., with traffic backed up over the bridge into Little Rock "as far as you can see," Free said, recommending that drivers take alternate routes.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 440 were still closed as of 4 p.m., with delays in the westbound lane, according to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Two people were killed in a wreck on Interstate 440 in Little Rock on Thursday morning, according to Arkansas State Police.