2 Little Rock men robbed of cash in separate robberies; 77-year-old struck in head under I-630

At least two men were robbed of cash in separate crimes in Little Rock in the last two days, including one that happened underneath Interstate 630, reports show.

The robbery under the I-630 overpass at University Avenue took place about 9 p.m. Thursday. A 77-year-old man reportedly told police he was walking south returning to a nearby hotel.

The victim said a man standing under the overpass asked him something and later struck him in the back of the head with what felt like a fist, he told police. The assailant reached into the victim's pocket and took about $200, according to the report.

Another robbery happened shortly after midnight Tuesday, another report states. The 42-year-old victim told police he was walking home and was in the area of 11th and South Woodrow streets when two assailants approached him and demanded his possessions.

The victim said he started to run but was caught and taken to the ground, scraping his right leg. One of the attackers took a $20 bill from his wallet, and the pair ran west on 11th Street, the report states. No arrests were listed.