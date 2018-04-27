20-year-old Arkansas man dies after being shot

A 20-year-old man who suffered a serious gunshot wound in a Wednesday night shooting in Jonesboro has died from his injuries, authorities said Friday.

In a news release, Jonesboro police said investigators were notified that 20-year-old Devontae Dewayne Fowler of Jonesboro died around 11 p.m. Thursday after he was removed from life support several hours earlier.

Fowler’s death marked the second homicide of the year in Jonesboro.

He was shot around 8:15 p.m. in the 800 block of South Caraway Road, police said.

Authorities have named no suspects in connection with the shooting, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.