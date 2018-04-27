3 residents escape fire; man, 71, dies

A 71-year-old man was found dead early Thursday after crews responded to a fire at a residence near Berryville, authorities said.

Firefighters responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. to a blaze at a residence at 1256 U.S. 62. The body of Larry Dennis Hensley was discovered inside the home, Carroll County sheriff's office Maj. George Frye said in a statement.

Three other people in the home were taken by ambulance to hospitals, Frye wrote, noting they escaped on their own and were in "undetermined condition."

Hensley's cause and manner of death is pending further investigation, authorities said. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

