3 residents escape fire; man, 71, dies
This article was published today at 1:56 a.m.
A 71-year-old man was found dead early Thursday after crews responded to a fire at a residence near Berryville, authorities said.
Firefighters responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. to a blaze at a residence at 1256 U.S. 62. The body of Larry Dennis Hensley was discovered inside the home, Carroll County sheriff's office Maj. George Frye said in a statement.
Three other people in the home were taken by ambulance to hospitals, Frye wrote, noting they escaped on their own and were in "undetermined condition."
Hensley's cause and manner of death is pending further investigation, authorities said. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
State Desk on 04/27/2018
Print Headline: 3 residents escape fire; man, 71, dies
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 3 residents escape fire; man, 71, dies
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.