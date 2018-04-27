Police: Man, 68, dies in Arkansas highway wreck after running stop sign, hitting tractor-trailer

A 68-year-old man was killed in a wreck on an Arkansas highway Thursday night after running a stop sign and hitting a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. south of Portia in Lawrence County, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

Steve Dee Sumpter of Leicester, N.C., was driving a 1980 Chevrolet pickup west on Arkansas 412 when the vehicle ran a stop sign and struck the side of the trailer of a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer that was traveling north on Arkansas 63, the report states.

Sumpter suffered fatal injuries. Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 121 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far in 2018, according to preliminary statistics.