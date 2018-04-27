Home /
Arkansas appealing judge's order blocking voter ID law
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.
Arkansas officials are appealing a judge's order blocking the state from enforcing a voter ID law nearly identical to a measure struck down as unconstitutional four years ago.
Secretary of State Mark Martin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed notices Friday that they're appealing Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Alice Gray's ruling against the voter ID law to the state Supreme Court.
Gray on Thursday ruled the law was unconstitutional. She also issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing the measure, less than a month before Arkansas' May 22 primary. Early voting for Arkansas' primary begins May 7.
A lawsuit challenging the measure claims the law enacted last year circumvents a 2014 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that struck down a previous voter ID measure.
Click here to read the full story on Gray's ruling from today's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
