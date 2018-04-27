Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 27, 2018, 3:25 p.m.

Arkansas woman wins $500,000 on scratch-off ticket, lottery says

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 2:05 p.m.



An Arkansas woman has won $500,000 in the state lottery, officials said Friday.

Cherelle Fountain bought her winning 200X The Money ticket at Missile Mart on 229 W. Central St. in Warren, according to a post on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's Facebook page. The game costs $20 per ticket.

The Warren resident told officials she plans to use the money to take care of her family.

