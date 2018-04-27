Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman wins $500,000 on scratch-off ticket, lottery says
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 2:05 p.m.
An Arkansas woman has won $500,000 in the state lottery, officials said Friday.
Cherelle Fountain bought her winning 200X The Money ticket at Missile Mart on 229 W. Central St. in Warren, according to a post on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's Facebook page. The game costs $20 per ticket.
The Warren resident told officials she plans to use the money to take care of her family.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas woman wins $500,000 on scratch-off ticket, lottery says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.