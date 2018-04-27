Big decisions loom as Trump, Merkel meet with little fanfare

WASHINGTON — This time, there were fewer hugs.

President Donald Trump welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for a visit of less than three hours. He greeted Merkel outside the West Wing with a handshake and a kiss on each cheek, a traditional welcome but far short of the bountiful display of personal warmth that was seen earlier in the week when he played host to French President Emmanuel Macron for a lavish three-day state visit.

Trump, in brief remarks alongside Merkel in the Oval Office, called her an "extraordinary woman," congratulated her on her recent re-election and disputed any idea that their rapport was frosty.

"We have a really great relationship. We actually have had a great relationship from the beginning," Trump said.

Though her visit will be short on pomp, Merkel's message will likely be similar to Macron's — that America and Europe need to bury the hatchet on key issues, from global trade to international security.

In the hours before Merkel's arrival at the White House, Trump himself took note of their limited schedule, which was to include a 30-minute Oval Office meeting, followed by a working lunch and joint news conference.

"Look forward to meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany today," Trump tweeted. "So much to discuss, so little time! It will be good for both of our great countries!"

While Macron and Trump went to great lengths to display their affection through hearty handshakes, hugs — and, at times, air kisses — the president has not displayed the same chemistry with Merkel. In their first White House meeting last spring, Trump seemed to ignore photographers' prompts to give Merkel the traditional photo-op handshake. And the German chancellor looked on unhappily when Trump upbraided NATO nations last summer for not spending enough on defense as he stood in NATO'S gleaming new Brussels headquarters.

This time, the two exchanged a handshake in the Oval Office.

Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to Trump, said that the president's relationships with Merkel and Macron don't need to be compared.

"France and Germany are great allies. I think every leader is different, every relationship is different," Conway said at the White House. "We're very happy that Chancellor Merkel is making another trip here."

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.