Board takes flu off its must-report list

The state Board of Health voted Thursday to remove the flu from the list of diseases that must be reported to the state Department of Health.

State Epidemiologist Dirk Haselow said the board began requiring doctors to report all flu cases several years ago. At the same time, the department began collecting electronic reports from some hospitals and clinics on the flu as well as other illnesses.

The electronic system has grown large enough that the department can now adequately monitor flu activity without requiring all doctors to submit reports, Haselow said.

"For many primary care providers, this will reduce their work burden significantly during the flu season," Haselow said.

During this season, which has been the state's most deadly since at least 2000, about 50,000 cases have been reported, Haselow said.

The actual number of cases was likely much higher, he said, since many people who get the flu don't visit their doctors.

Even after the change takes effect, health care providers will be required to report flu deaths and hospitalizations, he said.

The change was one of several revisions to the state's list of reportable diseases approved by the board Thursday. After a public comment period and public hearing, the revisions will go to state lawmakers for final approval, Health Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said.

Metro on 04/27/2018