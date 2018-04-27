Community rally set to raise funds for Little Rock's The Rep after operations suspended

A community rally is planned to raise money for the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, which announced earlier this week that it was suspending operations.

The fundraiser, set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, will be in front of the theater at 601 Main St. in downtown Little Rock, according to an event listing by community volunteer group Friends of Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

“We’re so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community,” the performing arts organization said Thursday evening in a Facebook post.

The theater has encouraged Little Rock residents to donate to its “Next Act” campaign. A plan for its future is expected to be presented by mid-August.

On Tuesday, The Rep said that it would “suspend current operations,” effective immediately, canceling its final planned production of this season and putting a halt on its plans for the next season.

The nonprofit’s Form 990 for 2017, dealing 2016 data, shows a steep loss of $1.33 million in contributions and grants from the previous year.

In a news release, The Rep’s board chairman Brian Bush said “ticket sales have been on a downhill slope for several years” and that a combination of factors like Little Rock’s changing theater landscape “created a perfect financial storm.”

The Rep, which was founded in 1976, has staged more than 350 productions, including 40 world premieres.

A call to The Rep for comment on the fundraiser and any donations it has already received was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.