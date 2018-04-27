Hornqvist, Guentzel, Crosby chip in for win

WASHINGTON — After the Capitals scored early, the Penguins scored often to stun their rivals with yet another comeback.

Patric Hornqvist, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel scored in a 4:49 span to help Pittsburgh erase a two-goal deficit in the third period and the Penguins beat Washington 3-2 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the second-round series.

Showing no panic from allowing a goal to Evgeny Kuznetsov 17 seconds into the game and another to Alex Ovechkin 28 seconds into the third period, the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions took another series lead in typical Penguins fashion.

Playing without injured forwards Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin, Pittsburgh naturally fed off Crosby, who had a goal and an assist.

“Right from Sid, he led the way for us and it’s right down the lineup,” said Guentzel, who had a goal and two assists and leads the playoffs with 16 points. “You can’t get down. There’s going to be highs and lows throughout the whole series. You’ve got to stick with it to the end and we were happy to get three and end up winning the game.”

Matt Murray stopped 32 of 34 shots, keeping the Penguins in the game and maintaining the lead late with a sprawling stick save on Brett Connolly with 2:30 left. Unsure of what would happen at the other end of the rink with Braden Holtby dialed in, Murray could only keep the puck out as much as possible after allowing the early period goals to Kuznetsov and Ovechkin.

Murray denied Michal Kempny from point-blank range and kept the puck out from a hard-charging Devante Smith-Pelly early and missed no opportunity to give the Penguins the impressive stop when they needed it.

“I thought he was locked in all night long,” Coach Mike Sullivan said. “He made some big saves for us, especially when they were pressing down the stretch there. … When you get those types of saves, it’s easy to play with some confidence in front of him.”

Murray couldn’t predict a furious comeback, but he wasn’t shocked, either. Not after Pittsburgh has won nine consecutive playoff series dating to 2016, including two against these Capitals.

“There’s going to be good things that happen out there and there’s going to be bad things that happen out there,” Murray said. “It’s about how you respond. We did a good job of that.”

The Capitals gave the Penguins a couple of solid punches in the series opener but didn’t respond well when some bounces went against them early in the third. A deflection goal by Hornqvist, a puck that went off Ovechkin’s stick to Crosby and then a redirection by Guentzel took the air out of the building and ruined a strong start by Holtby.

At a glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Pittsburgh leads series 1-0

Vegas 7, San Jose 0

Vegas leads series 1-0 TODAY’S GAME All times Central

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

PENGUINS 3, CAPITALS 2