Friday, April 27, 2018, 4:54 p.m.

Little Rock police officer who bought man's Waffle House meal instead of arresting him is commended

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 3:46 p.m.

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Little Rock police officer Cole Reppond, left, is shown Thursday, April 26, 2018, receiving a letter of commendation from Sgt. Christopher Bonds, for providing a meal to a man who did not have the funds.



A Little Rock police officer has been recognized for helping a stranger pay for his meal at a Waffle House after the restaurant called about a possible disturbance with a customer, the department said.

Officer Cole Reppond, 29, was called to the chain's Geyer Springs Road location on April 20.

Reppond said the manager told him he was worried a customer would leave without paying.

After speaking to the customer, Reppond decided to buy the man’s meal with his own money instead of arresting him for theft of services.

"He had some money but not enough to cover his whole meal," Reppond said. "I believe that he was just down on his luck."

Sgt. Christopher Bonds presented Reppond with a letter of commendation from the department on Thursday.

Reppond said he did it just to help a person in need.

"I told Sgt. Bonds that I didn't need the letter of commendation, but it is nice to be recognized for something good in our line of work," Reppond said.

The Warren officer was the top recruit when he joined the department in August 2017.

hogfan2012 says... April 27, 2018 at 4:19 p.m.

Good job Officer Reppond!

