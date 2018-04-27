230+ pounds of pot found after tractor-trailer fails to stop for inspection on I-40, Arkansas authorities say

Authorities in western Arkansas seized more than 230 pounds of marijuana after a tractor-trailer failed to stop for a routine inspection and led officers on a pursuit, police said on Friday.

Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, the Arkansas Highway Police attempted to stop a tractor-trailer at the Alma weigh station on Interstate 40 to conduct a routine safety and weigh inspection.

According to a news release issued Friday by the state Department of Transportation, the 18-wheeler failed to stop, at which point a pursuit began near Alma.

Officers were eventually able to ask that the driver — who the release said appeared nervous and "had discrepancies recorded in his log book" — return to the weigh station for an inspection.

The truck driver and a co-driver, not identified as of Friday morning, were each arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Authorities say the search yielded 201 bundles of cannabis weighing a total of around 232 pounds.

The tractor-trailer was reportedly traveling from California to Tampa.