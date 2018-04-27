BASKETBALL

Curry practicing

Stephen Curry has resumed full practice with contact and could play for the defending champion Golden State Warriors as soon as Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Saturday night against New Orleans. Curry practiced Thursday wearing a protective black brace over his sprained left knee, which has sidelined him since the injury March 23. Coach Steve Kerr called Curry questionable for Saturday, but that could change if the two-time NBA MVP responds well and is fine after one more day of full practice before the Pelicans visit Oracle Arena to begin the best-of-seven series.

Block was goaltending

The NBA said LeBron James' block in the closing seconds of Game 5 on Indiana's Victor Oladipo should have been called goaltending. In the league's Last Two Minute Report posted Thursday, the NBA said the three officials missed the call with 5.1 seconds left. The league said the video shows James blocked Oladipo's shot "after it makes contact with the backboard." Under league rules, the play could not be reviewed because it wasn't called on the floor. James then hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Cavaliers a 98-95 victory and a 3-2 lead in the series. The Pacers did not contest the block while on the floor, but later in their locker room they complained about the no-call. The NBA's report also said the Pacers were incorrectly awarded the ball on a play with 27.6 seconds left. The ball went off Indiana's Thaddeus Young and went out of bounds, but the referees gave the ball to Indiana.

GOLF

Two pair share lead

Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover teamed to shoot a 12-under 60 to share the lead with China's Zhang Xinjun and Dou Zecheng on Thursday at the Zurich Classic at Avondale, La. Reavie and Glover each had six birdies in the best-ball format. Zhang and Dou birdied four of their final five holes. Tony Finau-Daniel Summerhays, Chris Paisley-Tommy Fleetwood, J.J. Henry-Tom Hoge, Michael Kim-Andrew Putnam, Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Troy Merritt-Brendon de Jonge were tied for third at 62. Jason Day and Ryan Ruffels shot 64, Masters champion Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay had a 65, and Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer were at 66. This is the second year that two-player teams have competed at the Zurich Classic. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Talor Gooch were at 66. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks)-Rory Sabbatini and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks)-Danny Lee each had a 4-under 68.

Five at the top

Lydia Ko was back on top at Lake Merced. Ko shot a 4-under 68 on a chilly Thursday morning at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at Daly City, Calif., for a five-way share of the lead after the first round. Su Oh, Jessica Korda, Caroline Hedwall and In-Kyung Kim joined Ko atop the leaderboard in the LPGA Tour's return to Lake Merced after a year away. Ko eagled the par-5 fifth and had four birdies and a bogey. Korda, playing alongside Kim a group ahead of Ko, also eagled the fifth and had four birdies and a bogey. Hedwall and Kim each had five birdies and a bogey. Sei Young Kim, Charley Hull, Celine Herbin and Lexi Thompson shot 69. Michelle Wie and Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) each had a 74, and Pernilla Lindberg shot 79. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) had a 76.

Lewis: Child on way

Former Arkansas Razorback Stacy Lewis is expecting her first child. The 33-year-old LPGA Tour star and husband Gerrod Chadwell announced the pregnancy and Nov. 3 due date in an interview Thursday with Golfweek. Lewis opened play Thursday in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at Daly City, Calif. She said she plans to play through the Marathon Classic in July and return for a full season next year. The two-time major champion won the Portland Classic last year for her 12th LPGA Tour title. Chadwell is the women's golf coach at the University of Houston.

McNealy leads by 3

Maverick McNealy shot an 8-under 64 to lead the first round of the Web.com Tour's United Leasing and Finance Championship at Newburgh, Ind., on Thursday. Brock Mackenzie was three strokes behind in second. Matt Harmon, Conrad Shindler and Dan McCarthy were tied for third at 4 under. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) each shot a 2-under 70. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot even-par 72. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) had a 1-over 73. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) had a 4-over 76.

TENNIS

Nadal advances

Rafael Nadal cruised into the Barcelona Open quarterfinals by defeating fellow Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday. The top-ranked Nadal converted on his second match point to clinch his 16th consecutive victory on clay and set up an encounter with Martin Klizan, who eliminated Novak Djokovic in the second round. Nadal needs to win his 11th Barcelona title this week to retain his No. 1 ranking. Klizan, the 140th-ranked Slovak who defeated Nadal in Beijing in 2014, reached the last eight by ousting veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-4.

FOOTBALL

Jaguars owner makes offer for London stadium

LONDON — Shahid Khan, the billionaire owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has offered to buy London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, a move that offers perhaps the clearest signal yet that the NFL is increasingly poised to establish a franchise in Britain after years of visits to the city.

Wembley, owned by England’s soccer association and home to its national team, the FA Cup final and many of Britain’s biggest sporting events, has staged regular NFL games for about a decade. The Jaguars are among the most regular participants in those games; the team debuted in London in 2013, the same year the Pakistan-born Khan acquired the London-based soccer club Fulham, and has played there annually ever since.

If the Jaguars wanted to play at Wembley more often, or pursue a permanent move, they would need the NFL’s approval. Relocating a franchise requires the consent of three-quarters of the league’s teams.

Khan has offered the current owner, the Football Association, 600 million pounds — more than $800 million — for the 90,000-seat arena, the latest version of which cost the equivalent of $1.5 billion when it was completed in 2007. Under the terms of the offer, the FA would retain the rights to lucrative club seats and hospitality facilities valued at 300 million pounds.

The FA said earlier this year that it expected to pay off outstanding costs related to the stadium’s construction in 2024. Khan said that by selling the stadium, the soccer body would be able to invest in its core aims of developing tallent for England’s national teams and enhancing the sport at grass-roots levels.

After details of Khan’s bid emerged Thursday, Greg Clarke, the FA chairman, wrote to the organization’s 92-member advisory group that the sale would allow Wembley to “remain the home of the FA and English football,” while creating the option of taking the national men’s team on the road, something it has been unable to do because of the need to pay off construction costs.

