Pakistan keeps U.S. officer after crash

ISLAMABAD -- A U.S. military attache has been barred from leaving Pakistan after his sport utility vehicle struck a motorcycle and killed one of its riders this month in another flare-up of diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Pakistani officials have demanded that the United States waive diplomatic immunity for the attache, Col. Joseph Hall, so that he can face criminal trial, but U.S. officials have refused, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry. Pakistani officials said Hall does, however, face a civil suit from the family of the dead man, Ateeq Baig, and that Tuesday he was barred from leaving the country.

Video of Hall's SUV running a red light as it struck the motorcycle, killing Baig and seriously injuring the other rider April 7, has gone viral in Pakistan.

The anger it is causing has resonated in a way similar to the case of CIA security officer Raymond Davis, who in 2011 fatally shot two armed men in Lahore.

In Islamabad, Hall was briefly detained by police after the crash but was later released because of his immunity, Pakistani police officials said.

U.S. Ambassador David Hale was called to the Foreign Ministry over the incident and later expressed sadness over it. Embassy spokesman Richard Snelsire said, "At this stage we are fully cooperating with the local police and authorities who are investigating the case."

Senior State Department official Alice Wells went to Islamabad on Monday to discuss the case with senior Pakistani officials, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesman who would not further detail the conversations.

Baig's family is seeking compensation for his death and demonstrated Wednesday in Islamabad to demand justice.

A Section on 04/27/2018