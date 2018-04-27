Home / Latest News /
Police identify 29-year-old man found fatally shot near Arkansas lake
This article was published today at 10:25 a.m.
Police have identified a man found fatally shot Thursday evening on the edge of a Pine Bluff lake.
Around 5 p.m., officers were called to the area of 700 Pullen Avenue in reference to a man reported to possibly be in a nearby lake, according to a statement from the city’s Police Department.
Along Lake Saracen, authorities found the body of 29-year-old Patrick McKenzie of Pine Bluff. Police said it appeared he had been shot multiple times.
Antonio Bailey, 22, has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing. He remained at the Jefferson County jail as of Friday morning.
