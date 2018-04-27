Police in PB say gunfire strikes 4 people

A woman who ran to a Domino's Pizza after being shot Wednesday night was one of four people hit by gunfire at a nearby residence, Pine Bluff authorities said.

Debra Herd, 37, was in serious condition after being shot while on the porch of a home in the 300 block of West 24th Avenue, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. She reportedly ran to the Domino's about two blocks away after being hit.

Three men also were shot at the residence, suffering injuries described by authorities as not appearing to be life-threatening. They were identified as Jeremy Harris, 27, Tavonta Shelton, 34, and James Bearden, 34.

Police said the victims reported a white Dodge truck pulled up about 10:45 p.m. and two men got out and began shooting.

The house and a vehicle parked in the yard also were struck by the gunfire.

No information on suspects or a motive has been released.

State Desk on 04/27/2018