Police: Little Rock teen stole gun, pointed 2nd firearm at victim in fast-food restaurant parking lot

A Little Rock teen was jailed Wednesday after stealing a handgun, then pointing a second gun at the victim in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, police say.

An arrest report states that Carlos Louis Robinson, 19, stole a handgun he was supposed to be buying from the victim.

When the victim tried to grab Robinson, he pointed a second gun and fled the parking lot in a vehicle, according to the report. The report indicated it happened at a Sonic, though it didn't list an address.

Police obtained warrants for Robinson and arrested him in the 3700 block of West 12th Street, the report states.

As of Friday morning, Robinson was being held in lieu of $30,000 bond at the Pulaski County jail, records show. He faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, and a court date is set for May 1.