Little Rock woman jailed after child, 3, found unattended outdoors, police say

A Little Rock woman was jailed Thursday morning after she left two children at home while getting her vehicle checked, police said.

About 7 a.m., officers found an unattended 3-year-old girl in the area of Chicot and Gaylor roads, according to an arrest report.

Upon circling the area, they found an open door at a home in the 7500 block of Milford Drive, where a 6-year-old boy was sleeping and no adults were home, police said.

Lashay Lexus Charles, 23, arrived shortly after, telling police she left the children at home while getting her vehicle checked, according to the report. The children were taken into custody of the state Department of Human Services.

As of Friday morning, Charles was being held without bond at the Pulaski County jail on two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, records show. She is scheduled to appear in court May 10.