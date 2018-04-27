Pulaski County Special School District board to meet Saturday to discuss staffing

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District is holding a rare Saturday meeting at 3 p.m. to review staffing allocation plans for the upcoming 2018-19 school year.

The board will meet in the board room of the district’s headquarters, 925 E. Dixon Road, Little Rock.

School Board President Linda Remele said Friday that the review is being done prior to the April 30 deadline that is set in state law for notifying state-licensed teachers and administrators of any changes that are being made in their employment, including the elimination of their positions, for the coming school year.

This will be the third meeting in which the staffing allocations will be discussed.

The board tabled a vote on the staffing plans at its April 10 meeting so that Paul Brewer, the executive director of human resources in the district, could confer on them with incoming Superintendent Charles McNulty.

The board on April 19 approved cuts and other changes in state-licensed employee positions that are intended to save the district as much as $788,245 in the coming 2018-19 school year.

The board also approved changes in support staff positions totaling an additional $303,000 but with plans to look in May at reorganizing the administration of the district’s safety and security department to save still more.

The board-approved staffing changes included eliminating the elementary and secondary education director jobs to reinstate a deputy superintendent for learning services, plus cutting salaries for the human resources chief and operations director.

“Make sure you all understand that these are not my recommendations,” Interim Superintendent Janice Warren told the board at the April 19 session. “These are Dr. McNulty’s recommendations. Mr. Brewer did what you all instructed him to do. What he is presenting to you all is his conversation with the new superintendent.”

Warren has been interim superintendent since last July. She applied for the full time position but was not selected by the board to be interviewed for the job.