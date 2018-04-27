Restaurant in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood burglarized; $250 in cash stolen, owner tells police

A restaurant in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood was burglarized overnight, police were told Thursday morning.

The owner of Scallions at 5110 Kavanaugh Blvd. told officers the business was broken into between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Two glass panels were broken out of the front door, according to the report. A bag containing about $250 that was hidden behind a drawer was missing, the owner said.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.