Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 27, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

RiverFest names 16 more musicians set to perform at this year's festival in Little Rock

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettejohn-sykes-jr-riverfest-organizers-held-a-press-conference-on-wednesday-and-announced-the-lineup-of-musicians-for-the-festival-also-touching-upon-changes-to-the-festival-and-ticket-prices-little-rock-resident-levelle-davison-a-contestant-on-the-voice-television-program-and-himself-a-performer-at-the-festival-introduced-the-musical-lineup-the-press-conference-was-held-at-the-riverfest-pavilion-in-downtown-little-rock

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JOHN SYKES JR. -  RiverFest organizers held a press conference on Wednesday and announced the lineup of musicians for the festival, also touching upon changes to the festival and ticket prices. Little Rock resident Levelle Davison, a contestant on The Voice television program and himself a performer at the festival, introduced the musical lineup.  The press conference was held at the RiverFest Pavilion in downtown Little Rock.

RiverFest has announced 16 more musical acts set to perform at this year’s event in downtown Little Rock.

The latest artists named Friday by event organizers are:

• Peter Frampton

• Roots & Boots with Sammy Kershaw

• Tracy Lawrence

• The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli

• Collin Raye

• Aaron Tippin

• The Lacs

• Muscadine Bloodline

• Knox Hamilton

• The Band Camino

• Jacob Bryant

• Matt Stell

• Low Society

• Cannibal Kids

• Sky King

• Luke Williams

They join previously announced acts Young the Giant, Young Thug, Kip Moore, Highly Suspect, Steel Union, Echosmith, Jamey Johnson, LANY, Levelle Davison and Margo Price.

[PLAYLIST: Listen to RiverFest headliners]

More than 50 musicians are expected to perform during the three-day festival, which will be held May 25-27 along the Arkansas River.

Organizers say the "next wave of confirmed acts" will be posted to RiverFest's website and to its social media accounts.

Adult daily ticket prices for RiverFest start at $25. Multi-day passes start at $40 through May 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: RiverFest names 16 more musicians set to perform at this year's festival in Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online