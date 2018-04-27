RiverFest names 16 more musicians set to perform at this year's festival in Little Rock

RiverFest has announced 16 more musical acts set to perform at this year’s event in downtown Little Rock.

The latest artists named Friday by event organizers are:

• Peter Frampton

• Roots & Boots with Sammy Kershaw

• Tracy Lawrence

• The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli

• Collin Raye

• Aaron Tippin

• The Lacs

• Muscadine Bloodline

• Knox Hamilton

• The Band Camino

• Jacob Bryant

• Matt Stell

• Low Society

• Cannibal Kids

• Sky King

• Luke Williams

They join previously announced acts Young the Giant, Young Thug, Kip Moore, Highly Suspect, Steel Union, Echosmith, Jamey Johnson, LANY, Levelle Davison and Margo Price.

[PLAYLIST: Listen to RiverFest headliners]

More than 50 musicians are expected to perform during the three-day festival, which will be held May 25-27 along the Arkansas River.

Organizers say the "next wave of confirmed acts" will be posted to RiverFest's website and to its social media accounts.

Adult daily ticket prices for RiverFest start at $25. Multi-day passes start at $40 through May 11.