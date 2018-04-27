Home / Sports / College Sports /
Sinking Tide have Hogs' notice
By Bob Holt
Today’s game
NO. 7 ARKANSAS VS. ALABAMA
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Baum Stadium, Fayetteville.
RECORDS Arkansas 29-13, 10-8 SEC; Alabama 23-20, 5-13
SERIES Alabama leads 47-38
STARTING PITCHERS Alabama: RHP Sam Finnerty (4-2, 4.09 ERA); Arkansas: RHP Blaine Knight (6-0, 2.24 ERA).
RADIO Razorback Sports Network
TELEVISION None
INTERNET SEC Network-Plus
SHORT HOPS Arkansas senior second baseman Carson Shaddy, who is batting .356 with 9 home runs and 29 RBI, will miss his second consecutive game because of a right hand injury … Casey Martin will move from third base to second to start in place of Shaddy tonight and Jack Kenley will start at third … Alabama right fielder Chandler Taylor is batting .211, but he’s hit 11 home runs … Arkansas has a team batting average of .307 to lead the SEC … Alabama is last in the SEC with a .259 batting average … The Razorbacks’ 63 home runs rank second in the SEC behind Florida’s 64 … Alabama has hit 30 home runs to rank 12th in the SEC ahead of Missouri (22) and Mississippi State (21) … The Crimson Tide swept a three-game series on their last visit to Arkansas in 2016 … The Razorbacks are 23-3 at Baum Stadium this season … Alabama is 4-10 on the road … Arkansas left-hander Kacey Murphy (5-3, 2.26 ERA) will start on Saturday against Alabama right-hander Jake Walters (2-5, 5.07 ERA) … Right-hander Isaiah Campbell (3-4, 4.08 ERA) will start on Sunday for the Razorbacks against Alabama left-hander Garret Rukes (1-2, 2.18 ERA).
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY vs Alabama 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY vs Alabama 6 p.m.
SUNDAY vs Alabama 1 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY Off
WEDNESDAY Off
THURSDAY Off
FAYETTEVILLE -- Think the Arkansas Razorbacks' baseball team had a bad weekend?
Alabama's was worse.
The Razorbacks were swept in a three-game series at Mississippi State last weekend, but they at least had a shot to win every game in losing 6-5, 5-3 and 7-5.
While the Razorbacks were going winless in Starkville, Miss., 85 miles to the west in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the Crimson Tide were swept by arch-rival Auburn and outscored 44-10 as the Tigers won 19-5, 5-0 and 20-5.
It was the most runs Auburn ever scored in a three-game series against Alabama and the first time the Tide were swept at home by Auburn since 1976.
Alabama has lost six consecutive SEC games, including being swept by Texas A&M two weeks ago.
The No. 7 Razorbacks (29-13, 10-8 SEC) will try to keep the Tide (23-20, 5-13) reeling when the teams open a three-game series at 6:30 tonight at Baum Stadium.
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville right fielder Eric Cole said the Razorbacks -- who swept Auburn 2-1, 13-4 and 5-4 at home earlier this season -- aren't paying attention to Alabama's scores from last weekend.
"It's a crazy conference," Cole said. "Any given weekend, any team could get swept 44-10 or get swept the way we did.
"It happens to everybody. I mean, we swept Auburn. We had one of those weekends where we were just finding holes and they weren't.
"Alabama's a really good team. They're a lot better than their record shows."
Alabama won two of three games against No. 15 Kentucky and Missouri and has victories over No. 20 Georgia and No. 23 Oklahoma.
"You can't look down at Alabama," said Razorbacks' pitcher Kacey Murphy, who will start on Saturday. "We've just got to play our game and focus on what we do."
Mississippi State was tied with Alabama for last in the SEC West before playing Arkansas, so the Razorbacks shouldn't lack for motivation.
"Alabama is like everybody else," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "They've got some things they need to work on and had some bad days, but they've had some good days, too.
"They have a lot of players over there that this summer will be playing in the minor leagues, so you can't take anything lightly."
Van Horn said he isn't paying any attention to the lopsided scores of the Alabama-Auburn series.
"I don't look at that at all as far as what Auburn did against them," he said. "I'm looking at what we need to do against Alabama right now."
Arkansas and Alabama both had bounce-back victories Tuesday night when the Razorbacks beat No. 4 Texas Tech 5-1 and the Tide beat Troy 4-3.
"Beating a top 10 team will give you confidence," Cole said. "Especially after a tough weekend."
The Razorbacks are still atop the SEC West, though six teams are within two games of the lead.
Arkansas and Ole Miss are tied for first at 10-8, with Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M at 9-9 and Mississippi State at 8-10.
"It's tough," said Razorbacks pitcher Blaine Knight, who will start tonight. "The league's the best it's been in a long time -- at least the three years I've been here.
"You know anybody can jump up at any time and take the lead in the standings. We're just going to have to keep playing."
Van Horn said he expects the West race to stay tight.
"I've said that all along that it's probably going to go down to the last weekend one way or the other, whether we're in it or not," he said. "Really what it takes now is if you stay healthy.
"Do you have all your pitchers? You got your closer? Do you have your infielders? Your outfielders?
"If you don't, you really have to have some guys step up for you because I think the talent levels pretty close all the way across the board."
