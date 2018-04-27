2 killed in crash on Interstate 440 in Little Rock

The Arkansas State Police have identified two people killed in a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 440 in Little Rock.

Authorities say that as Romel Edwards, 25, of Little Rock abruptly changed lanes to exit onto Interstate 530, his 2008 Chrysler Sebring rotated 90 degrees to the left. It happened shortly after 7 a.m.

The car’s passenger side then struck the top of a concrete traffic barrier, causing the vehicle to rotate and land on its top, police said.

Edwards was killed as a result of the crash. A passenger — 23-year-old Margaret D. Williams of Little Rock — also suffered fatal injuries, the report noted.

The weather was described as cloudy and area roads were said to be wet at the time.

At least 121 deaths have been recorded in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.