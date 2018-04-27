HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Harbison leaving Elkins

Billy Dawson sought a familiar face to fill a key opening on his coaching staff as the Fayetteville football coach nabbed Elkins Coach Chad Harbison as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator.

Harbison will serve as Fayetteville’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He has been the head coach at Elkins the past two seasons, where he was 18-6 and led the Elks to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs both seasons.

Elkins Athletic Director Aaron Clark said the job opening will be posted either today or by Monday, but no deadline will be set on when a replacement for Harbison will be hired.

Harbison took over an Elkins program that had not had a.500 season since 2011 when the Elks went 5-5. In the four seasons after, the program was 15-28.

— Chip Souza, NWA Democrat-Gazette

TENNIS

Arkansas men lose in SEC Tournament

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville men’s team lost 4-2 to Georgia on Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in the SEC men’s championship.

Arkansas earned singles victories from Jose Salazar, Oscar Mesquida and Alex Reco.

Georgia won all three doubles matches against the Razorbacks.

OBU hires women’s coach

Ouachita Baptist University has hired Rachel Jones as its new women’s coach.

Jones is currently the director of career services at OBU. She is the wife of OBU men’s soccer coach Wilson Jones.

TRACK AND FIELD

UALR’s Watson honored

University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Shanieke Watson earned the Sun Belt Conference’s women’s outdoor track athlete of the week award Thursday.

Watson has won the award three times this season.

At the Mt. SAC Relays, Watson set a new personal record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:33.13, 11.53 seconds faster than her previous time. She finished seventh out of 24 runners.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services