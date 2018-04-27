TRACK AND FIELD: UALR’s Watson honored

University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Shanieke Watson earned the Sun Belt Conference’s women’s outdoor track athlete of the week award Thursday.

Watson has won the award three times this season.

At the Mt. SAC Relays, Watson set a new personal record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:33.13, 11.53 seconds faster than her previous time. She finished seventh out of 24 runners.

