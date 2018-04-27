TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck slows traffic on I-630 in both directions

A multiple-vehicle wreck on Interstate 630 in Little Rock has stalled traffic in both directions on Friday morning, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

A collision on eastbound I-630 was blocking all but the left-hand lane near Battery Street. The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed vehicles at a near-stop on the highway all the way from the accident scene west to Interstate 430.

A photo posted by the highway agency showed at least two vehicles involved in the crash. It wasn't immediately known if anyone was hurt.

Westbound traffic was also affected, though it wasn't immediately clear if it was tied to the same crash or a different one. The traffic map showed a backup stretching east from Woodrow Street east to Interstate 30.

Check back for updates.