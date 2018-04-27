Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 27, 2018, 2:12 a.m.

Woman crossing LR street hit by car

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:06 a.m.

Little Rock police officers investigate after a vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian at East Fourth and Cumberland streets Thursday.

A woman hit by a car near a downtown Little Rock bus station suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon, police said.

Little Rock police Sgt. Roger Snook said at the scene that a woman in her 60s was crossing East Fourth Street when she was hit by a blue Ford Taurus that was turning left from southbound Cumberland Street. It happened about 1:10 p.m.

The woman was said to suffer a possible head injury.

Andrew Riggs, 25, said he saw the woman cross the street at Fourth and Cumberland.

"Neither saw the other," Riggs said of the victim and driver.

