Woman crossing LR street hit by car

A woman hit by a car near a downtown Little Rock bus station suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon, police said.

Little Rock police Sgt. Roger Snook said at the scene that a woman in her 60s was crossing East Fourth Street when she was hit by a blue Ford Taurus that was turning left from southbound Cumberland Street. It happened about 1:10 p.m.

The woman was said to suffer a possible head injury.

Andrew Riggs, 25, said he saw the woman cross the street at Fourth and Cumberland.

"Neither saw the other," Riggs said of the victim and driver.

Metro on 04/27/2018