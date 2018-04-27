Wrong-way driver killed in I-40 crash in central Arkansas

A Missouri man was killed early Thursday when a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 40 crashed into two other vehicles, according to the Arkansas State Police, who also announced the death of another driver in a crash last week.

The Thursday crash happened about 1:40 a.m. near the Oak Street exit of I-40 in Conway, which is at mile marker 127.

According to a state police report, Donald Mercer, 67, of Bourbon, Mo., was driving a 2004 Dodge east in the westbound lanes.

The Dodge first hit a westbound 2008 Jeep and then collided with a westbound tractor-trailer, the report said.

Mercer suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, Geantonio Brister, 34, of Little Rock, was listed as being hurt. The report didn't detail the extent of his injuries.

It was raining at the time of the crash, authorities said.

State police also reported Thursday that a Proctor man was pronounced dead after a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer last week in eastern Arkansas.

The wreck happened shortly after 3 p.m. last Friday in the 24100 block of U.S. 70 West in Shearerville, according to a preliminary report released Thursday.

Charles Henley, 43, was driving a Ford F-150 that crossed the centerline while attempting to pass traffic. The pickup then collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer, the report said.

Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, said Henley's body was removed from the crash scene by the St. Francis County coroner and taken to the state Crime Laboratory.

Weather conditions were described as clear and the road was said to be dry at the time of the crash.

Metro on 04/27/2018