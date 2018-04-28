Actress to launch a #MeToo group

TOKYO — A Japanese actress who won a settlement last week from a director she said sexually harassed her said Friday that she plans to use the money to start a #MeToo group for Japan’s entertainment industry.

“I don’t know any theater groups that don’t have … sexual harassment,” the 20-yearold actress, who goes by the name Chino, told reporters at a Tokyo courthouse.

Chino, leader of the Tokyo-based theater troupe TremendousCircus, said she came forward because she wanted to be a role model for other victims.

According to the April 17 settlement, signed by both sides, director Mikiya Ichihara took her to a karaoke parlor in 2015, when she was still a high school student, touched her shoulders and thighs, and made obscene remarks, promising to land her roles.

She was shocked, she recalled, ran away in a daze and wept for hours.

Ichihara paid several thousands of dollars to Chino, under the settlement. The exact amount was not disclosed. They were in negotiations since January, according to Chino’s lawyer.

Chino chose to come forward late last year with the allegations, first on Twitter, after seeing the #MeToo movement abroad.

She was surprised that at least five others alleged they had been harassed by Ichihara.

Sexual misconduct scandals recently have grabbed headlines in Japan.

Earlier this week, Tatsuya Yamaguchi of the popular pop group Tokio, tearfully apologized in a news conference for forcibly kissing a teenage girl at his home. He suspended his work with the band and other projects.