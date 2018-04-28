Cronin out for Bama series, possibly longer

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks closer Matt Cronin is not on the roster for this weekend's series against Alabama, and will undergo testing for mononucleosis Monday.

"As of right now that's what he's got, but we'll find out Monday 100 percent," University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Dave Van Horn said. "If he's got it, he's done for a while.

"How do you like that slap in the face, right there? That's what we got yesterday."

Cronin, a sophomore left-hander, has nine saves this season and is four shy of the school record of 13 in a single season. He has six saves in SEC games.

Earlier this week he was one of 41 mid-season candidates for the Stopper of the Year Award, which is given to the nation's best closer by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

"There's not many guys like him in the league who can come in and lock a game down like that," said Blaine Knight, Arkansas' starter who pitched six innings in a 7-3 victory over the Crimson Tide on Friday. "Getting him back healthy again and getting him rolling will be really nice."

Mononucleosis, a virus that can cause fatigue, sore throat, headaches and other side effects, can take several weeks to overcome. Arkansas has three weeks left in the regular season after the Alabama series, then at least two more weeks of games in the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

"Monday can't get here soon enough because then we'll know exactly how long he's out for or if he's back," Knight said. "We're waiting to hear good news. That's what we're hoping for."

