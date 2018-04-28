Darvish tosses six stellar innings as Cubs win

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 3, BREWERS 2

CHICAGO -- Yu Darvish bounced back from a pair of poor outings to allow only an unearned run in six innings, Addison Russell scored the go-ahead run on shortstop Eric Sogard's seventh-inning error, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Friday.

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant missed his fourth consecutive game after he was beaned during a victory at Colorado last Sunday. Chicago Manager Joe Maddon said the third baseman could return to the lineup today.

Darvish gave up 9 runs, 14 hits and 8 walks in his previous 2 outings, losses to Atlanta and Colorado. He yielded just 3 hits against the Brewers with 8 strikeouts and 2 walks, lowering his ERA from 6.86 to 5.26. The four-time All-Star signed a $126 million, six-year contract with the Cubs and entered with just one solid outing: He allowed one run over six innings at Milwaukee on April 7.

Darvish got his second big league double and fifth hit with a drive into the right-field corner in the fifth inning against Brent Suter. After trotting into second, Darvish slipped, but he got to his feet and pitched a scoreless sixth.

He fell behind right at the start after Lorenzo Cain reached second as right fielder Jason Heyward dropped his fly leading off the game. Cain stole third and scored on Jesus Aguilar's sacrifice fly.

Darvish was provided a lead the bottom half when Albert Almora Jr. doubled and scored on a single by Javier Baez, who stole second and came home on Anthony Rizzo's single. Darvish left with the Cubs ahead 2-1, but Christian Yelich hit a seventh-inning sacrifice fly off Brian Duensing.

Addison Russell greeted Dan Jennings (2-1) with a single starting the bottom of the seventh, took second when Heyward sacrificed and was held by third base coach Brian Butterfield when pinch-hitter Victor Caratini singled to right.

Jeremy Jeffress fanned Almora for the second out and got Baez to bounce to Sogard, who allowed the ball to squib out of his glove near second, then threw wildly past the base while trying for an inning-ending forceout.

Pedro Strop (3-0) retired Aguilar -- his only batter -- on a flyout that ended the seventh. Brandon Morrow, the Cubs' fifth reliever, pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save in six chances.

Suter allowed 2 runs and 5 hits in 5 innings. Milwaukee lost its second consecutive after an eight-game winning streak.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, NATIONALS 4 A.J. Pollack homered and scored three runs to help Arizona beat host Washington.

PHILLIES 7, BRAVES 3 Odubel Herrera hit two home runs, Jorge Alfaro also went deep and Aaron Nola pitched seven innings to help Philadelphia beat visiting Atlanta.

PIRATES 6, CARDINALS 5 (11) Starling Marte's game-ending single in the 11th inning lifted host Pittsburgh to a victory over St. Louis.

ROCKIES 1, MARLINS 0 Antonio Senzatela entered for injured starter Tyler Anderson, hit an RBI double and allowed one hit over 3 2/3 innings to lift visiting Colorado over Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 6, TIGERS 0 Chris Tillman pitched seven innings of one-hit ball for his first victory since last May, Pedro Alvarez went deep twice and host Baltimore snapped a five-game skid with a victory over Detroit.

RANGERS 6, BLUE JAYS 4 Ronald Guzman hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the sixth inning, and visiting Texas beat Toronto.

INDIANS 6, MARINERS 5 Corey Kluber struck out 10 in 8 2/3 innings and host Cleveland hit five solo home runs, including three in the first inning, to beat Seattle.

RAYS 4, RED SOX 3 Blake Snell worked into the eighth inning and struck out nine, and visiting Tampa Bay held off Boston for its seventh consecutive victory.

ATHLETICS 8, ASTROS 1 Sean Manaea followed up his no-hitter with seven solid innings, three Athletics homered and Oakland beat host Houston for its fifth victory in six games.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 4 (11) Matt Davidson homered twice, including a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the 11th inning, and set a record for home runs in a season by a visiting player at Kauffman Stadium as visiting Chicago beat Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 15, TWINS 9 Joey Votto homered for the fourth consecutive game and reached base six times, and Cincinnati overcame a four-run deficit to beat host Minnesota and extend the Twins' losing streak to eight games.

Sports on 04/28/2018