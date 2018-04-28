Medical helicopter crash kills 3 people

MILWAUKEE -- A medical helicopter crashed in wooded, rough terrain in northern Wisconsin, killing all three people on board, authorities said Friday.

Searchers found the wreckage of the Ascension Health Spirit helicopter early Friday near the small town of Hazelhurst, about 150 miles northwest of Green Bay, after Oneida County sheriff's dispatchers received a call that it was missing, according to Chief Deputy Dan Hess.

The medical helicopter had departed from Madison late Thursday and was headed to Woodruff when it crashed about 12 miles south of its destination, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crew had just delivered a patient to a Madison hospital and was headed back to its base, according to National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter C. Knudson.

No patients were on board when the helicopter crashed, Hess said. The victims' identities have not been released pending notification of their families.

Ascension Health and Air Methods, which provides aviation operations for Ascension, issued a joint statement Friday saying they were suspending operations of air and ground medical transport units until they determine it's appropriate to resume operations.

Police report explosive device in Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas -- Police investigators said a "legitimate explosive device" was found outside a Starbucks in southeast Texas.

Beaumont police said a Starbucks employee found the package outside Thursday morning and took it into the coffee shop. Police said the employee noticed a note while trying to open the package and then notified law enforcement officialsafter taking the package back outside.

Police haven't released the contents of the note or revealed what the package contained.

Several law enforcement agencies responded, including the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police said the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is leading the ongoing investigation.

FBI spokesman Christina Garza said the device was dismantled and made safe for investigators.

Residents return after oil refinery fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Authorities said Friday that they believe there's no further danger to the public in northwestern Wisconsin after an oil refinery explosion injured at least 13 people and sent billowing plumes of black smoke into the air.

The explosion happened about 10 a.m. Thursday at the refinery owned by Calgary, Alberta-based Husky Energy, prompting authorities to evacuate a 3-mile radius around the plant, as well as a sparsely populated 10-mile corridor south of it where the plume of smoke extended for miles.

Authorities lifted the evacuation order just before 6 a.m. Friday.

Air monitoring crews worked through the night and collected data that supported the decision to lift the evacuation order, said David Morrison, an on-scene coordinator from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said.

Refinery manager Kollin Schade said six injured workers were taken to hospitals and seven others were treated at the scene following Thursday's explosion. Two were hospitalized overnight but were expected to be released Friday, he said.

Fire Chief Steve Panger said local authorities were still working with federal agencies to determine the cause of the explosion.

10 more people face fentanyl charges

FARGO, N.D. -- Federal prosecutors said Friday that 10 more people have been charged in an international fentanyl trafficking operation that led to overdose deaths in four states.

The new indictments raise the total number to 32 people accused of dealing large amounts of the powerful opioid in the U.S. and Canada. Five of them are fugitive Chinese nationals, including alleged ringleader Jian Zhang.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement in North Dakota, where authorities began investigating the case after the overdose death of a teenager in 2015. Deaths have also been reported in North Carolina, New Jersey and Oregon.

The Treasury Department also has sanctioned the five Chinese citizens, including Zhang and his biotechnology company, to prevent them from doing business with anyone in the U.S. It's the first time the department has sanctioned an alleged fentanyl trafficker, Sessions said.

The "vast majority" of fentanyl is manufactured in China, Sessions said.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 04/28/2018