• Susan Haynie, 62, the mayor of Boca Raton, Fla., was suspended from office by Gov. Rick Scott after she was arrested, accused of lying under oath to ethics investigators and failing to disclose more than $335,000 in outside income, including payments from a real estate developer.

• Cameron DeFrances, 21, of Meriden, Conn., was found with seven live venomous snakes, including a viper and several cobras, when investigators got a tip that he was selling snakes through social media, resulting in his being charged with illegally possessing wild animals and reckless endangerment.

• Tracey Howard of Crane, Mo., whose dog, Sadie, was returned by a woman who found the dog wandering along a road, said she was shocked to find that someone had used a permanent marker to draw a Nazi swastika on its forehead.

• Raquel Spencer, 28, resigned from a high school in Tunnel Hill, Ga., after being arrested on drug and sexual assault charges when authorities reported finding heroin in her belongings at school and learning she'd been having a sexual relationship with a student.

• Brian Hall of the Petal, Miss., Parks and Recreation Department, closed the city skateboard park until he finds out who broke into a storage room, saying "I will not tolerate thieves."

• Craig Tull, 58, of Winter Park, Fla., faces aggravated battery, assault and other charges after, police said, he fired a round toward his roommate in their home when he became angry about cat hair being left on a couch, saying: "the next one's going to be you."

• Chris Burrell, a teacher in Semmes, Ala., said she was sent home from school to change her shirt, which carried the message "just pray," which she said she bought during a benefit to raise money to help an 11-year-old girl who has an inoperable brain tumor.

• Al Porter of Louisville, Miss., said he was calling for turkeys while on a hunt when he saw a flash of feathers and had no clue what had hit him when two owls launched themselves from a nearby tree and swooped down to dig their claws into his head and back before flying off.

• Eugene Bryant, arrested on assault and other charges, is accused of using a chain saw to break through the back door of his former girlfriend's house and then attacking a contractor doing work there, mistaking the workman for her new beau, said police in Aliquippa, Pa.

