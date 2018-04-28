Knizner, O'Reilly lead Cardinals over Travs

TEXAS LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, TRAVELERS 2

Andrew Knizner hit a home run and had 2 hits, and Mike O'Reilly allowed just 4 hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Arkansas Travelers 6-2 on Friday in front of 4,898 fans at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

O'Reilly (1-0) allowed 1 run while striking out 2 and walking 2 to pick up the victory.

With the game tied 1-1, the Cardinals took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning on home runs from Thomas Spitz and Darren Seferina. Spitz's home run was his second of the season and Seferina's was his third.

The Cardinals later tacked on three runs in the sixth, including a solo home run by Knizner, his second of the season. The Travelers added a run in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by catcher Joe DeCarlo, who went 2 for 3 with a walk.

Braden Bishop and Joey Curletta both went 2 for 4 for the Travs, who finished with 7 hits and left 8 runners on base. Nathan Bannister (1-1) went 5 innings, allowing 6 runs and 11 hits while striking out 3.

