Knizner, O'Reilly lead Cardinals over Travs
By Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
This article was published today at 2:12 a.m.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT
SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS
WHEN 4:10 p.m. WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo. RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: RHP Andrew Moore (1-0, 2.95 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Jake Woodford (1-2, 7.36)
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at Springfield, 4:10 p.m. SUNDAY at Springfield, 2:10 p.m. MONDAY at Springfield, 11:10 a.m. TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m. THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
TEXAS LEAGUE
CARDINALS 6, TRAVELERS 2
Andrew Knizner hit a home run and had 2 hits, and Mike O'Reilly allowed just 4 hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Arkansas Travelers 6-2 on Friday in front of 4,898 fans at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.
O'Reilly (1-0) allowed 1 run while striking out 2 and walking 2 to pick up the victory.
With the game tied 1-1, the Cardinals took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning on home runs from Thomas Spitz and Darren Seferina. Spitz's home run was his second of the season and Seferina's was his third.
The Cardinals later tacked on three runs in the sixth, including a solo home run by Knizner, his second of the season. The Travelers added a run in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by catcher Joe DeCarlo, who went 2 for 3 with a walk.
Braden Bishop and Joey Curletta both went 2 for 4 for the Travs, who finished with 7 hits and left 8 runners on base. Nathan Bannister (1-1) went 5 innings, allowing 6 runs and 11 hits while striking out 3.
Sports on 04/28/2018
Print Headline: Knizner, O'Reilly lead Cardinals over Travs
