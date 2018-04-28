Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, April 28, 2018, 2:37 p.m.

Police: Man who killed Maine sheriff's deputy now in custody

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:51 p.m.

This undated photo released by the Maine State Police shows John Williams of Madison, Maine, who is being sought in connection with the shooting of a Somerset County sheriff's deputy Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Deputy Eugene Cole was killed while responding to a reported robbery. (Maine State Police via AP)

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — The search for a man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy came to an end Saturday, the fourth day of an intense manhunt in the woods of central Maine.

The Maine Department of Public Safety reported that 29-year-old John Williams was in custody but declined to release details of his arrest.

Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting early Wednesday of Cpl. Eugene Cole in the town of Norridgewock. Police declined to say whether Williams had been apprehended, or had turned himself in.

On Saturday, the slain deputy's wife made a personal appeal to his killer to turn himself in, or at least talk to police.

Sheryl Cole assured the gunman in a statement that "this is all that we're asking of you. Please, please talk to us." She promised Williams that he'd be treated with "dignity and respect."

About 200 law enforcement officials had been taking part in the manhunt each day since Wednesday.

On Saturday, searchers were using foot patrols and aircraft in a certain part of the woods where they thought he might be hiding.

Cole was 62 and a 13-year veteran of the department. Sheriff Dale Lancaster calls him an "outstanding employee, one of the finest deputies."

