• The new prince has a name -- in fact three. The infant son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced Friday. The palace said the baby's full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. William and Kate's third child was born Monday, a brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who is almost 3. Louis -- pronounced LOO-ee -- is fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, his father and his older siblings. The name pays tribute twice over to Prince Charles, who has Arthur as one of his middle names. The choice also honors Louis Mountbatten, Charles' great-uncle and beloved mentor, who was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979. The baby is Britain's first Prince Louis in more than a century. Mountbatten, a great-grandson of Queen Victoria, was His Serene Highness Prince Louis of Battenberg until 1917, when the royal family anglicized its names to avoid anti-German feeling during World War I. Bookmakers had been doing a brisk trade in bets on the new prince's name, but Louis wasn't among the favorites. Arthur, Albert and James had been considered front-runners.

• Former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw has denied doing anything inappropriate after a woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News said Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair. Linda Vester told Variety and The Washington Post that the misbehavior from the longtime news anchor at the network took place in NBC offices in Denver and New York in the 1990s, when she was in her 20s. Variety reports that Vester, now 52, provided journals from the time that corroborated the story. Brokaw, who is 78 and has been married since 1962, acknowledged meeting with Vester twice at her request "because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC," Brokaw said in a statement issued through NBC News. "The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda's allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other." Another woman, who was not identified, has made similar claims about Brokaw to the Post. Vester said the first contact occurred in 1993 in Colorado when Brokaw, in a conference room with several others, grabbed her from behind "and proceeds to tickle me up and down my waist," she told Variety. The following year in New York, she said Brokaw sent her suggestive computer messages in the office before coming to her hotel room where he tried to "force me to kiss him." She said Brokaw left when she broke away.

A Section on 04/28/2018