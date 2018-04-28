RED SOX

Bogaerts back in lineup

BOSTON -- Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts returned to the starting lineup after missing 15 games with a broken talus bone in his left ankle.

Bogaerts was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday. He started at shortstop and batted fifth against Tampa Bay.

Bogaerts missed more time than initially expected. Boston Manager Alex Cora said he wasn't going to rush the 25-year-old, an All-Star two years ago who was batting .368 with nine RBI at the time of his injury.

"I wasn't going to push him just to have his name in the lineup," Cora said. "I want him to feel comfortable and move around and feel that his pace is there. It's very important for him."

Infielder/outfielder Brock Holt was put on the disabled list because of a strained left hamstring.

Bogarts was hurt April 8 while sliding into the Rays dugout to grab an errant ball. He went 2 for 3 with a home run and a double while playing six innings at shortstop Tuesday night in a rehab appearance for Class AAA Pawtucket.

Bogaerts played in Boston's first nine games before getting hurt.

PHILLIES

Lively placed on 10-day DL

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have placed right-hander Ben Lively on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained lower back.

Righty Jake Thompson was recalled from Class AAA Lehigh Valley to take Lively's roster spot before Friday night's game against Atlanta.

Lively was 0-2 with a 6.84 ERA in 5 starts. He earned a spot in the rotation coming out of spring training because of an injury to Jerad Eickhoff.

Thompson began the season in Philadelphia and had a 7.20 ERA and 1 save in 2 appearances.

Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't decided who will start in place of Lively on Tuesday at Miami.

CUBS

Maddon hopes for Bryant return

CHICAGO -- Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said he hopes slugger Kris Bryant will return to Chicago's lineup for today's game against Milwaukee.

Bryant was beaned during a victory at Colorado last weekend and missed his fourth consecutive game on Friday.

"I'm not going to jump the gun, but talking to everybody, I want to give him a chance to come back," Maddon said after a 3-2 victory.

Bryant wasn't available to reporters.

"I think he's feeling more like himself today," Maddon said.

Bryant was hit by a pitch for the seventh time this season when German Marquez's 96-mph fastball struck the underside flap of his helmet at Denver on Sunday. Last year, the slugger was hit by a pitch 15 times. Bryant was plunked 18 times in 2016, when he was voted NL MVP.

"Probably the word on the street is to pitch him inside," Maddon said. "I'm not accusing anybody of throwing at us. I don't think there's anything sinister to this point."

RAYS

Cash upset with Archer

BALTIMORE -- Tampa Bay's Chris Archer was about to pitch to Baltimore's Chris Davis when Archer noticed Jace Peterson attempting to steal third base, which was uncovered because of an infield shift.

Archer sprinted from the mound and attempted to tag Peterson before he could reach third. Archer was unsuccessful and appeared to come up limping after a mild collision Thursday.

"If I could have run out there myself and stopped him, I would have done it," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said after his team's 9-5 victory Thursday night. "What we're basically or what I'm saying at that point is that I don't care about that runner and I've got all the confidence in the world for Chris to get the guy out."

Orioles Manager Buck Showalter lauded Peterson for his aggressiveness.

"We were trying to draw Archer into the play where he would get hurt and wouldn't be able to pitch anymore," Showalter jokingly said Friday. "He actually tweaked his [hamstring] a little bit on that. That's a player play. The fact is, it was a little bit closer than it should have been."

Archer (2-1) allowed 4 runs and 11 hits with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk over 51/3 innings, and the Rays extended their winning streak to six. Archer was confident that he could have made the play against Peterson at third.

"I'm athletic," Archer said. "From the team perspective it wouldn't be smart for me to do something silly and get hurt. But I train to be an athlete. I saw the dude take off. It was a close play."

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/28/2018