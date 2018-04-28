Ross leaving Baptist Prep for Little Rock Central

Brian Ross said he could not pass up the opportunity to coach at one of the state's most notable basketball programs.

Ross, who coached Baptist Prep to the previous three Class 4A boys state basketball titles, has accepted the same position at Little Rock Central.

"In my opinion, Little Rock Central is one of the best programs in the state," Ross said. "It's a great challenge, but I want to give it a shot to compete at the highest level."

Ross compiled a 112-26 overall record at his alma mater, winning state titles in each of the last three years. His teams were a combined 58-2 in conference play and were 30-3 in the postseason.

"Baptist Prep has been unbelievable to me," Ross said. "I built a lot of great relationships and they've given me so many great memories, but the Little Rock Central job only comes open every 20 years or so. When it's there, you have to take it."

Ross will be taking over for long time Tigers Coach Oliver Fitzpatrick, who had coached at Central from 1994-2001 and from 2003 until this season.

The Tigers were 9-16 in 2017-2018, 5-9 in the 7A-Central.

Ross, 34, graduated high school from the former Arkansas Baptist in 2002. He played four years for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, where he received a bachelor's degree in mathematics in 2006. He earned a master's in teaching secondary mathematics from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 2008.

Ross was an assistant coach at Rogers High School for seven years and an assistant at Bentonville for one year before returning to Little Rock for the 2014-2015 season.

The Eagles went 25-9 in Ross's first season as head coach, reaching the 4A state semifinals. The next three years resulted in state championships. His teams also won two regional championships and four conference championships.

Ross was the USA Today Arkansas Coach of the Year, 2018 ArBCA Overall Coach of the Year, three-time ArBCA 4A Coach of the Year and four-time conference coach of the year.

Returning to the state's highest classification has been one of Ross's ambitions.

"I've been an assistant coach at a 7A school, so it's not my first job at a big school," Ross said. "But it is a different situation. Central is a historic school. It has won more state basketball titles than any school. I want to go there and be a positive role model for the kids."

Ross and his wife Sydney have two boys, Baker (2) and Luke (8 months.)

