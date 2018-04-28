STATE DIVISION I COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SUN BELT

ARKANSAS STATE 6, SOUTH ALABAMA 3

Arkansas State University (14-24, 5-14 Sun Belt Conference) scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday to beat South Alabama (24-16, 12-6) in Mobile, Ala.

Jeremy Brown hit an RBI single and Grant Hawkins added a two-run single -- both coming with two outs -- in the top of the second inning to give the Red Wolves a 3-2 lead. The Jaguars had gotten an RBI single from Carter Perkins and an RBI double from Michael Sandle in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, then tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth on an RBI groundout from Wells Davis.

ASU wasted no time scoring in the top of the ninth inning. Hawkins and Brown both drew five-pitch walks from South Alabama reliever Deyvid Silva to start the inning, then Kyle MacDonald hit a three-run home run on a 1-2 pitch to put the Red Wolves ahead 6-3. The Jaguars threatened in the bottom of the inning, drawing two consecutive walks before reliever Bo Ritter got the final two outs for his third save of the season.

Hawkins was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI, and Brown and Tobias Johnson both went 2 for 4 as ASU finished with 13 hits and left 12 runners on base. Coulten Lee (3-5) earned the victory in relief after allowing 2 hits with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

UALR 10, APPALACHIAN STATE 4

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (22-18, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference) scored nine of its 10 runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings Friday to claim a series-opening victory over Appalachian State University (11-30, 3-16) in Boone, N.C.

UALR built a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning on a Riley Pittman RBI single, a two-run single from Troy Alexander and a two-out bunt single from Christian Reyes. A two-run triple from Matt Merino and an error in the top of the fifth inning gave the Trojans a 7-0 lead, but the Mountaineers scored their only runs in the bottom of the inning. Bailey Welch had a two-run single, Connor Leonard added an RBI single and Welch scored when Riley Smith hit into a double play.

Another Appalachian State error and an RBI single from Danny Mitchell in the top of the sixth pushed UALR's lead to 9-4. MItchell added another RBI single in the eighth inning to provide the final margin.

Mitchell was 4 for 5 with 2 RBI to lead the Trojans, who finished with 14 hits. Merino and Kale Emshoff were both 2 for 5. Chandler Fidel (6-3) earned the victory after allowing all 4 Appalachian State runs on 8 hits with 7 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

SOUTHLAND

TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 16, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3

University of Central Arkansas pitcher Tyler Gray allowed 10 runs -- 9 of them earned -- and took his first loss of the season at the hands of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-22, 6-13 Southland Conference) on Friday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Islanders scored seven runs in the first two innings to pull away early. Six of those runs came in the first inning on a sacrifice fly, RBI singles by Enrique Sanchez and Andriud Martinez, followed by a three-run home run by Drake Osborn. A sacrifice fly in the second inning pushed the lead to 7-0.

Things were quiet until the sixth inning, when a sacrifice fly and a two-run double by Harrison Dinicola extended the lead to 10-0. UCA (23-18, 11-8) got its only runs in the bottom of the inning on a two-run home run by Keaton Presley and an RBI double down the right-field line by Hunter Strong, who finished 2 for 5 and was the only Bears player with more than one hit.

SWAC

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 6, TEXAS SOUTHERN 5

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (18-17, 10-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) scored two runs in three separate innings Friday, but had to withstand a late Texas Southern rally to win the series opener at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

The Golden Lions took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Larry Sims and a Kacy Higgins sacrifice fly. After Texas Southern (19-24, 13-6) cut the lead in half in the top of the third on a Kamren Dukes RBI groundout, UAPB scored two more runs in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Sergio Esparza and an RBI double by Ricardo Sanchez to take a 4-1 lead.

Christian Sanchez had an RBI double in the sixth and Dukes added an RBI single in the seventh to cut the lead to 4-3, but the Golden Lions got a sacrifice fly from Jarficur Parker and a home run from Nick Kreutzer in the bottom of the seventh to build a 6-3 lead. The Tigers rallied in the eighth to score two runs on an error by Golden Lions third baseman John Magnuson and an RBI groundout from Horace LeBlanc, cutting the lead to 6-5, but they could get no closer.

Ricardo Sanchez finished 2 for 3 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI for UAPB, while JP Soriano was 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored. Tyrus Lopez (7-2) earned the victory after allowing 3 earned runs on 5 hits with 3 hit batters, 2 walks and 1 strikeout over 6 1/3 innings. Nathan Sawrie earned his fourth save of the season after allowing 2 earned runs on 2 hits with 2 strikeouts over the final 2 2/3 innings.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 04/28/2018