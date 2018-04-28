UA senior runs away with 100

FAYETTEVILLE -- When Kenzo Cotton was a senior sprinter at La Vista (Neb.) Papillion High School -- about 10 miles south of Omaha -- he sent emails to track and field coaches at all of the SEC schools as well as Oregon and Southern California.

Only University of Arkansas, Fayetteville assistant coach Doug Case responded.

"The other coaches messed up, I guess," Case said. "Kenzo was a very good high school athlete and we were really interested in him from the start.

"We're glad he's here. He always shows up at the big meets and performs well."

Cotton-- now a college senior and 16-time All-American -- did it again Friday at the inaugural National Relay Championships when he won the 100 meters in 10.19 seconds at John McDonnell Field.

"I don't remember that much about the first 50 meters," Cotton said. "But I feel like my finish was fantastic. That's what really helped me win the race."

Cotton won a race that included some sprinters he'll see again at the SEC championships, including Tennessee's Mustaqeem Williams (second, 10.23) and Florida's Ryan Clark (third, 10.30).

"We've got great competition that came in, and I wanted to prove myself," Cotton said. "To be the very first 100 champion in the history of this meet feels pretty good, too."

Case said Cotton executed the race plan well.

"He defended his home track, so that was really good," Case said. "He beat a great field. If you look at all the fields here, every race is stacked. There's no easy win in any event."

Cotton, whose career-best in the 100 is 10.07, called Friday's time "solid" considering the Razorbacks' practices are still geared toward the SEC and NCAA meets.

"We haven't really been training to peak quite yet," Cotton said. "I know I can run faster."

Cotton and the other competitors Friday enjoyed sunny weather with a high temperature of 70 -- a start contrast to what often has been a cold and wet spring.

"It felt great to run when the sun was out and it wasn't too cold or windy," Cotton said. "It was weird, but nice."

Cotton is a low-key star for the Razorbacks. Earlier this week he helped move the pole vault mat indoors so it wouldn't get wet in the rain.

"Kenzo's really humble," Case said. "I think that's also part of him being really good. He's always trying to be better. He's not thinking he's done everything and he's the greatest athlete in the world, so he keeps doing everything right every day."

Arkansas also got victories Friday from senior Kemar Mowatt in the 400-meter hurdles and in the 6,000 relay.

Mowatt won in 49.80 and held off former Florida NCAA champion Eric Futch, who now runs professionally and was second in 50.22.

Cameron Griffith made up about 20 meters on the final lap and passed Kentucky's anchorman at the finish line as the Razorbacks won the 6,000 relay in 15:14.18 with the Wildcats taking second in 15:14.78. Also running legs for Arkansas were Kyle Hosting, Jack Bruce and Austen Dalquist.

In other events involving Arkansas' 11-ranked men's team:

• junior Obi Igbokwe ran 45.91 in his first 400 this season to take fourth.

• senior Larry Donald finished fourth in the 110 hurdles in 13.98.

• the sprint medley relay team took third in 3:26.65.

Freshman Janeek Brown led the Razorbacks No. 5 women's team by taking second in the 100 hurdles (12.73) and fourth in the 100 (11.34).

"Janeek ran a phenomenal mark in the hurdles for any age, she just happens to be a freshman," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. "Then she came back and ran well in the 100, too. She's a super consistent young lady and a great competitor."

Razorbacks senior Taliyah Brooks, whose specialty is the heptathlon, took fourth in the 100 hurdles in 12.83. Sophomore Jada Baylark was fifth in the 100 in 11.36. Arkansas took second in the 6,000 relay running 17:46.87. Oklahoma State won in 17:45.75.

After Cotton's victory in the 100, Razorbacks men's Coach Chris Bucknam was beaming.

"That's just what the doctor ordered for Kenzo," Bucknam said. "Now he can have some fun on the relays."

Cotton will anchor the 400 and 800 relays tonight, when the SEC Network will televise the events live from 7 to 9.

"It'll be cool," Cotton said of competing on television. "People back at home get to watch me."

Some of the coaches who didn't return Cotton's emails when he was in high school might be tuning in, too.

"It was a good thing in hindsight the other coaches didn't respond," Cotton said. "If they had, maybe I wouldn't have come to Arkansas."

Sports on 04/28/2018