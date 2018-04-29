VIDEO: A Ball And A Wall

ROGERS -- Mackenzie Brace sought solace as a youngster by kicking a soccer ball against a wall and catching it.

She had no idea the simple act was a refuge, a way to take her mind off the troubles of a childhood spent with little contact with her birth parents.

She also had no idea soccer would play such a big role in her life later on.

"Even today sometimes if I get upset, I'll go to the Lowell soccer park and get my thoughts together, take a timeout from life and what's going on," Brace said.

Soccer, once just a way for her to escape a tough situation, is much more than a refuge now.

Stopping the ball by any means necessary, whether that's leaping, diving or throwing her body in its path is now her job as the Rogers High Lady Mounties' goalkeeper.

She's starting for the second consecutive season and even though she's only a sophomore she has been a key component in the Lady Mounties' drive for a high seed in the 7A-West Conference.

The Lady Mounties (13-5-1, 8-3 7A-West) sit in second place with three conference matches left, after Friday's 5-0 loss to league-leading Bentonville.

Lady Mounties girls soccer coach Aaron Crouch said Brace's contribution has been huge for the team's success this season.

"If you've got a good keeper, you're guaranteed that they're going to win you two or three games just themselves," Crouch said.

Crouch was new to the program two years ago, too, and didn't get the chance to know Brace in the preseason because she also played basketball. But she made a positive impression quickly when she moved from the court to the soccer field.

"In her first game against Russellville, she had a good game. But I thought she could've done a little better," Crouch said. "But then we played Broken Arrow, and they are very good. Mackenzie Brace kept us in that game in the first half. She made a solid five or six saves that you would expect your top leaders to make. So almost immediately I knew this girl can play and we're gonna be in good shape for the next four years if she stays healthy."

His words rang true as Brace was selected as the 7A-West Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, finishing with an incredible 120 saves.

What most people did not know is the role soccer played for Brace off the field. The sport and her grandparents provided a safe haven in an unsettled childhood.

'IT WAS MY ESCAPE'

Mark and Teresa Smith, Brace's maternal grandparents, were awarded custody of their granddaughter when she was 15 months old after her parents struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, she said.

Brace credits the Smiths and soccer for helping her rise above what could have been a troubled life. Brace said she had her grandparents and extended family as good examples, and soccer as a positive outlet.

"If it weren't for soccer, I'd for sure be in a ton of trouble," Brace said. "I think I could have fallen into the wrong crowd without this sport. With this sport, I'm held accountable for my actions. I can't just go and do whatever I want.

"I started playing at a young age and, honestly, it was my escape. My reality, I guess to get away from things in school and my life because my life's been crazy. Any time I had the ball at my feet, it was just me and the ball, nothing else really mattered to me, and I kind of stuck with it -- and it's been there for me, I guess you could say."

The Smiths and other extended family have also been a constant in Brace's life. Samantha McLelland, her aunt, has been more like a big sister, Brace said. And her grandparents had to take over the role of being mom and dad.

"There's no doubt that without them I wouldn't be where I am today," Brace said. "Two loving parents to raise me and great family around me."

'I'M NOT DUMB'

Brace said her family did their best to shelter her from the problems her birth parents faced. Both have spent time in jail because of their addictions, she said. But even at a young age, Brace knew far more about her situation than she let on.

"One day, she said, 'You can't cover for them anymore, I'm not dumb,'" McLelland said of her niece. "I just didn't want her to think bad of them."

Teresa Smith said when they took custody of Mackenzie, it was only supposed to be temporary. That was almost 15 years ago.

"They had numerous opportunities to get her back," Teresa said. "It was 30 days, 60 days, 90 days and then a year."

Instead, their new role as Mackenzie's parents became permanent only a month after their own twins, Samantha and Stephen, graduated from high school. That June, they were starting anew with not-yet-two-year-old Mackenzie.

Brace has brought as much joy to her grandparents' life as they brought stability to hers.

"I always tell her without me she wouldn't be as young as she is," Brace said of Teresa. "Keeping her on her toes all the time."

Smith agreed.

"It's been quite a journey," she said. "Mac is a great kid. We are very blessed. She's had some great influences in her life."

Now at the age of 16, Brace plays basketball in addition to soccer. She also volunteers at her church, along with other charities. She is thinking about continuing her soccer career in college and has attended soccer camps at a few colleges already. She's even gotten a few letters from colleges.

But first, Brace and the Lady Mounties have plenty of work left to do with the state tournament coming up in a couple of weeks. Rogers will be hosting the Class 7A tournament, scheduled for May 10-12.

No matter the challenges she faces on and off the field, Brace knows she has a strong family foundation to give her whatever she needs to succeed, even if it's just a wall and a soccer ball.

Sports on 04/29/2018