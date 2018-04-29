After face-off, Pulaski County schools exec inks district notices; 7 school workers to see job cuts, shifts

Janice Warren, interim superintendent of the Pulaski County Special School District, averted potential School Board action against her Saturday by signing notices to seven employees that their jobs are being eliminated or changed for the 2018-19 school year.

Warren's decision to sign the notices to the curriculum managers in the district's learning services unit came after a 40-minute, intense exchange between her and board members at a special 3 p.m. meeting Saturday that was attended by about 80 district employees and community members.

The letters notifying state-licensed school system employees of any changes in their terms of employment must, by law, be sent by April 30, which is Monday. Otherwise employees are automatically rehired in their current positions and salaries.

Warren told the board that she had not signed the letters -- which require a superintendent's signature -- because the staffing changes were not her recommendations but those of incoming Superintendent Charles McNulty in consultation with Paul Brewer, the district's executive director of human resources.

The board had tabled a vote on 2018-19 staffing plans at its April 10 meeting so Brewer could confer with McNulty, who starts his job in the district July 1. The board met again April 19, at which time it approved the curriculum manager job cuts and other changes as a way to save the district as much as $788,245 in the 2018-19 school year.

"Make sure you all understand that these are not my recommendations," Warren told the board at the April 19 session. "These are Dr. McNulty's recommendations. Mr. Brewer did what you all instructed him to do. What he is presenting to you all is his conversation with the new superintendent."

On Saturday, Warren said she had intended to participate with Brewer and McNulty on preparing the staffing recommendations between the April 10 and April 19 board meetings because the staffing recommendations are supposed to come from her, but Brewer and McNulty talked without her.

Board members Shelby Thomas, Alicia Gillen, Brian Maune, Eli Keller and Mike Kemp pressed Warren about why she had not presented alternative budget-cutting measures in light of projections indicating the district will have to draw about $7 million from its reserves in 2018-19 to meet expenses.

"We've known since September that we have a deficit going into next year, and I've heard no recommendations," Maune told Warren.

In response to board members' questions, Warren said she anticipated cutting expenses by not filling as many as 20 vacancies created by resignations and retirements. She also said cutting program managers in math, literacy and science was a cut to the heart of school work and that had surprised her.

Thomas asked why that information on not filling school vacancies had not been provided to the board. Warren said staff attrition matters are not time-sensitive, in contrast to the nonrenewal of the curriculum managers.

"You are going to hold the district hostage almost by not signing these letters," Kemp told Warren. "It seems to me that you are trying to direct the board, rather than accepting the board's directive."

"Mayor, can I hear the board's directive?" Warren said to Kemp who is mayor of Shannon Hills.

"I thought this would be short and sweet. I thought I was going to get a directive from you all to sign off on the letters," Warren said.

Thomas and Maune said they wanted her to sign the letters.

"I will sign the letters per the request ... because I heard it loud and clear. It was a directive to me, and not Mr. Brewer, from the board. "

The board then moved into a closed session for about 10 minutes to discuss the superintendent's employment.

When the meeting reopened to the public, Thomas announced that no action was to be taken and that the letters to the affected employees had been signed.

